Yogi govt forms panel to probe Kanpur ambush, Vikas Dubey's encounter

The judicial commission which has been set up under the provisions of Inquiry Commission Act -1952 (Act number 60, 1952), will be headquartered in Kanpur.

Published: 12th July 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after constituting three-member Special Investigation Team to probe into the empire of slain gangster Vikas Dubey and ascertain the reasons for massacre of eight cops in Bikru village on July 2, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Sunday, appointed single member judicial commission to probe into the Kanpur ambush and subsequent incidents including six encounters between the police and gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides.

After the massacre of eight cops by dreaded slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides on July 2/3, UP STF and police carried out a series of encounters killing five close associates of the Dubey. Even Dubey was also eliminated in the police action when he allegedly tried to flee from police custody while being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain on Friday.  Dubey was arrested from Mahakal temple on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson of the state government said the commission, to be headed by retired Justice Shashi Kant Agarwal, will conduct a thorough probe into various incidents that took place between intervening nights of July 2-3 and July 10, including encounters between criminals and police at various spots. The commission will submit its report within two months, he said.

The judicial commission which has been set up under the provisions of Inquiry Commission Act -1952 (Act number 60, 1952), will be headquartered in Kanpur.

The one-member judicial commission will probe into the ambush on the police team by Vikas Dubey and members of his gang on the intervening nights of July 2-3 in which eight policemen were killed and several others were injured, the government spokesman said.

It will also probe into the nexus between the Vikas Dubey, members of his gang with policemen as well as the personnel of other government departments and people. The Commission in its report will also give its recommendation to the state government to check the repeat of such incidents, the spokesperson said.

Moreover, the panel would also include the points  which will be spelt by the state authorities from time to time during the investigation. 

As the Commission has been given a deadline of  two months, any change in the time period would be
carried out only through the government order, said the spokesman.

