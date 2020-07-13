STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

37-year-old woman dies by suicide at Assam quarantine centre

On being informed about the incident, health personnel accompanied by magistrate and police rushed to the school and conducted a rapid antigen test after collecting the swab of the deceased woman.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted, the police added. (Representational Image)

By PTI

HAILAKANDI: A 37-year-old woman, who was in institutional quarantine in South Assam's Hailakandi district with family on return from Bengaluru, allegedly hanged herself at the centre, police said on Monday.

The woman was found hanging from the window of the bathroom of the Lower Primary School quarantine centre on Sunday.

The woman, her husband and their eight-year-old son had arrived here from Bengaluru by flight on June 28.

On reaching the inbound passenger facilitation centre at Dholeswari, their swab samples were collected and all of them were put under quarantine at a school in Nichintapur under the Lala police station limits.

Their swab samples were sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the husband tested negative.

But, the woman's and the son's swab could not be examined because of "deficiency in quantity", Joint Director, Health Services, Dr A Barman said.

He said the swab samples collected might have been "displaced" on way to Guwahati, over 400 km away from Hailakandi.

Her husband claimed that she was disturbed after coming to know about the "displacement" of the swab.

On being informed about the incident, health personnel accompanied by magistrate and police rushed to the school and conducted a rapid antigen test after collecting the swab of the deceased woman.

Barman said though the swab result of the deceased woman tested negative, the swab has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for RT-PCR test.

The body was sent to S K Roy Civil Hospital and has been kept at the morgue.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted, the police added.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown Suicide
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp