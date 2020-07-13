STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP adopts 'wait and watch policy' on Rajasthan crisis: Sources

While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at a protest against the alleged opposition of tampering in reservation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Jaipur Sunday Feb. 16 2020.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted "wait and watch policy" regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, according to sources.

"BJP is waiting to see what will happen at the Congress party meeting in Jaipur. We will see how many MLAs will attend the meeting," it added.

Asked if there is a possibility of Sachin Pilot joining the BJP, the sources quickly stated, "One thing is definite that Pilot has made up his mind that he will not work with Gehlot. But whether or not he will join BJP, the leaders of the party are not passing out any sort of statements freely."

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting today in Jaipur and will face disciplinary action if they are absent without mentioning a reason, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said today.

Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly.

As many as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent legislators who are in touch with Sachin Pilot have pledged their support to him and have vouched to stand by whatever decision he takes, sources said.

