'Dialogue key to any government's success': Balasaheb Thorat on Rajasthan political crisis

Pilot is traditional Congress-man and whatever issues are there that will be resolved through dialogue only, he said.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat (Twitter Photo)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Maharashtra Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said that the key to any government's success is through dialogue, whether it is Rajasthan or the Maha Vikas Aghadi here.

Thorat who completed one year as president of Maharashtra Congress on Monday said that he took the responsibility of the state Congress in a very difficult time in the backdrop of Lok Sabha debacle when everyone was leaving the Congress.

"It was a tough and challenging time. We had no adequate resource when we contested the state assembly elections and no one predicted that the Congress will get 44 seats, but we did it. Now, we have the challenge to expand the base of the party in every nook and corner,” said Thorat exclusively speaking with The New Indian Express.

Commenting on Rajasthan’s unfolding drama, Thorat showed confidence that Sachin Pilot will not go anywhere. “Pilot is traditional Congress-man and whatever issues are there that will be resolved through dialogue only. And same is the case with our government, as NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that dialogue is important to resolve any issue and bridge the gap communication gap and iron out the misunderstanding,” revenue minister said.

He added that if the issue is small then it should be resolved at the local level before letting it out of hand. “We have to nip any storm in the bud only and that is the key to the success of any government. We are also improving our communication in our government. We all are learning phase and I am confident right things will prevail through proper channel of communication,” he added.

Thorat also pointed out that their government in Maharashtra did not get much time to do other things. “After formation of government in November 2019, there was an issue of cabinet expansion and allocations of the portfolio. Then we are fully occupied with a pandemic situation. We are facing one after another storm. But things will be better in future,” Maharashtra Congress president said.

He said that there are some issues with the government but that will be resolved amicably. “While running the government, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should consider Congress is also one of the pillars of three pillar of Maha Vikas Aghadi even though we have 44 lawmakers. Our role cannot be denied so there should be equal distribution of power and allocation of funds that will set the right tone and example,” he pointed out.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp