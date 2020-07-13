Jharkhand: Principal suspended for making students learn national anthem of Pakistan, Bangladesh

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The school administration of St. Nandlal Smriti Vidya Mandir at Ghatshila in Jamshedpur has suspended the Principal Sanjay Mallick for making students learn the national anthem of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Class teacher Shaila Parveen had given home projects to the Kindergarten students on WhatsApp to learn and practice national anthems of Pakistan and Bangladesh on July 7 and 8.

The teacher had also shared the lyrics and YouTube videos of national anthems of the two neighbouring countries in the school WhatsApp group of students for the online classes being held in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The project work, however, was removed after the opposition raised by parents.

“Committee has taken a strong note of the incident and the principal has been made to apologize before the parents and withdrawn such project work immediately. Further, the committee has suspended the Principal on Sunday itself,” informed the school management committee. The committee and school family sincerely regret the incident and would like to assure that such things would never happen in the future, it added.

The matter came into the light after BJP leaders twitted the matter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, State Education Minister, and East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner on Sunday after parents protested the move by the school.

“A probe has been initiated following directions from the senior officers which will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner,” said Sub-Divisional Officer Amar Kumar.

District Education Officer Shivendra Kumar Deo also asserted that the Deputy Commissioner has directed them to submit the report within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Principal Sanjay Mallick, who claims to be an ex-IAF personnel, said that it was just to improve general knowledge of the children.

“The project work was given only to improve the general knowledge of the students while preparing them for the International School Award. This is a very normal thing and should not be connected with nationality or religion,” said Mallick. The matter is unnecessarily been highlighted, he added.

BJP state spokesperson Kunal Sarangi has demanded strict action against the school saying teaching young children national anthem of other countries was absolutely not acceptable.

“This is absolutely not acceptable as it is an attempt to manipulate young minds,” said Sarangi. If action is not taken against the school, this will become a dangerous trend, he added.