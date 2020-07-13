STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mana, last village at Indo-China border in Uttarakhand to be developed as 'Iconic' Village

Located at 10,500-feet altitude, around 24kms from India-China border, the village will be developed on the lines of traditional hill architecture

Mana- the last village at Indo-China border. (Photo| EPS)

By Vinnet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Mana, often known as last village of Uttarakhand and a popular tourist attraction in Badrinath at India-China border in Chamoli will be developed as 'Iconic Village'. 

Hansadutt Pande, chief development officer of Chamoli district said, "funds of Rs 7 Crore have already been sanctioned for the task. The village which receives thousands of tourists every year will be developed as an 'Iconic' one".

Located at 10,500-feet altitude, around 24kms from India-China border, the village will be developed on the lines of traditional hill architecture and building plan which will include cobbled roads like yesteryears, auditorium and entry gate. 

For navigating the village, e-rickshaws or other lightweight eco-friendly vehicles will be arranged for tourists as vehicles of tourists are not allowed to enter due to security and traffic concerns.

Bhagwat Mehta, a resident of the village said, "The village is already popular and this uplift will make it further tourist friendly for those who want to visit. The development in a traditional way will also contribute to the economy of the village and area".

Mana
India Matters
