Rajasthan minister takes to Twitter to show Sachin Pilot's struggle

The photos appear to have been taken during various protests and in one of these, Pilot is seen bleeding.

Published: 13th July 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot takes part in a protest 'dharna' against hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in Jaipur Monday June 29 2020.

Rajasthan Congress President and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot takes part in a protest 'dharna'(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Monday posted a collage of four photos on his Twitter handle, showing state Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's struggle.

The photos appear to have been taken during various protests and in one of these, Pilot is seen bleeding. The collage has no caption and was posted apparently to show the Pilot's struggle and to seek sympathy.

Singh is considered close to Pilot and had skipped the Congress Legislature Party meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here on Monday.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party passes resolution supporting Ashok Gehlot-led government

Prior to the meeting, he tweeted, "With an ailing family member in Delhi."

In another tweet, he said, "Whatever my decision, it will be in the interest of the people who have elected me."

TAGS
Vishvendra Singh Sachin pilot Ashok Gehlot
