'Request Sachin Pilot, MLAs to come': Another Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meet on July 14

The meeting will be held at the hotel on the Delhi highway where the party MLAs are currently lodged.

Published: 13th July 2020 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

By ENS & Agencies

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party will once again meet on Tuesday, said party spokesperson Randeep Surejewala while urging state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to come and discuss issues with an "open mind".

"The CLP meeting will be held on Tuesday. We request Sachin Pilot and all other MLAs to come. We will also give them in writing to come and discuss the issues," Surjewala told reporters here.

On Monday, The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party passed a resolution supporting CM Ashok Gehlot after days of tussle between him and his deputy Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state's 200-member assembly.

The resolution said strict action would be taken against those who will act against the government. It was also said that the BJP is trying to crush democracy which is an insult to the eight crore people of Rajasthan.

Talking about the second meeting scheduled for Tuesday July 14, 'They are requested to come and discuss how we can strengthen Rajasthan together and serve its eight crore people,' Surjewala said, adding that if there are any issues, these should be discussed "with an open mind".

"Sonia Gandhi (national party president) and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone and find a solution," he said.

Surjewala expressed hope that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot and the MLAs will take part in the meeting to discuss the problems.

"I am hopeful of finding a solution to the BJP's conspiracy and the attack on the democratic set-up," he told reporters outside the hotel on Monday night.

(With ENS, PTI inputs)
 

