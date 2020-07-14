STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam flood: Death toll rises to 59 as nine more perish, 33 lakh affected

The authorities set up 517 relief camps in 24 districts where 44,108 of the marooned were taking refuge.

Published: 14th July 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

A tiger in the flooded Kaziranga National Park (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nine persons perished in the flood in Assam on Tuesday as the overall situation continued to remain grim.

The deaths were reported from Biswanath (one), Barpeta (two), Golaghat (one), Dibrugarh (three) and Tinsukia (two) districts. With these, the death toll rose to 59. Twenty-six others were killed in landslides earlier.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, altogether 32,94,127 people are affected in 3,371 villages and localities across 28 of the state’s 33 districts. Standing crop was affected in areas of 1,28,495 hectares.

The floodwater breached a number of river embankments and damaged several bridges and roads across the state. All major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Burhi Dehing, Jia Bharali, Puthimari, Beki, Kopili, Sankosh, Subansiri, Pagladiya, Katakhal and Kushiyara were in a spate, flowing above the danger level.

The authorities set up 517 relief camps in 24 districts where 44,108 of the marooned were taking refuge. Personnel of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, police and locals were engaged in rescue operations.

Scribe attacked by rhino

A video journalist of a local news channel was injured after he was attacked by a rhino which had strayed out of the flooded Kaziranga National Park.

The incident occurred at the Hatikhuli Tea Estate when Baskar Rajkhowa was filming the animal. On seeing him, the rhino charged at him, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital.

Kaziranga Under Water

The entire park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its one-horned rhinos, is under water. Till Monday, 51 animals died due to various reasons including drowning and vehicle hits. The animals included one rhino, one wild buffalo, one swamp deer, three wild boars and 45 hog deer. The incidents of vehicle hits occurred on a national highway that passes beside the park.

“You can say the entire park is under water. A whole lot of animals, mostly elephants and deer, have moved to the neighbouring hills in Karbi Anglong,” the park’s director P Sivakumar told this newspaper.

CM Reviews Flood Situation

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who visited Jonai bordering Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, reviewed the situation of Dhemaji and its neighbouring Lakhimpur and Majuli districts. He directed the Water Resources Department to expedite work in repairing river embankments.

“The Chief Minister stressed on the need to dredge the Brahmaputra as its water-carrying capacity has reduced over the years due to loss of depth. He said the Water Resources Department would soon start dredging work. He opined that strengthening of river management in neighbouring states would help in preventing floods effectively in Assam,” an official statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam flood Brahmaputra flood NDRF Sarbananda Sonowal
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)
110 Not Out - India's oldest COVID-19 survivor faces discrimination
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan crisis: Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Pilot says no BJP
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp