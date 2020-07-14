Assam Rifles apprehend three persons, recovers illegal arms in Nagaland

By ANI

DIMAPUR (Nagaland): Troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation along with the Nagaland Police apprehended three persons and recovered illegal arms, ammunition and contraband liquor in Dimapur on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Eastern Command, Indian Army wrote, "NEOps troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Nagaland Police apprehended three persons and recovered illegal arms, ammunition and contraband liquor from 4th Mile, Dimapur, Nagaland on 13 July."

Further details are awaited.