Congress leader Sanjay Jha suspended for 'anti-party activities'

MUMBAI: After taking tough stand against Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan for his anti party activities, Maharashtra Congress suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Tuesday evening.

Jha was suspended with immediate effect, mentioned in a letter signed by Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat. The suspension of the leader was announced on social media by Maharashtra Congress.

​Sanjay Jha got the news of his suspension when he was defending Sachin Pilot and slamming Congress on television channel.

Last month, Jha was suspended from the post of party spokesperson for anti-party activities and writing against the party line in a newspaer article.

A senior Congress leader, on request of staying anonymous, said there was no contribution of Sanjay Jha in the growth of the party.

"Jha can't even get one vote. We have decided not to tolerate any more anti-party activities. We have prorated a list and once we get approval, more suspension will happen. We want hard working and loyal soldiers not the paper tigers," the leader said.

Earlier this month, Jha took to Twitter to announce his decision to resign as President of the All India Professionals' Congress Maharashtra.

"I have submitted my resignation as President, AlPC, Maharashtra. My political outspokenness conflicts with my official position. I am glad my signature #AIPCInteractive brand is being used by the Congress. @ShashiTharoor is a delight to work with. Thanks all!" Jha said in his tweet.