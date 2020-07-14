STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gehlot vs Pilot: I-T raids at houses, offices of Rajasthan CM’s close aides amid power tussle in state

The Income Tax Department team, which reached Jaipur from Delhi on Monday morning, has carried out these raids with collaboration with central security agencies in 22 locations.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs arrive at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to attend a meeting in Jaipur Monday July 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid the deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, the Income Tax sleuths have conducted raids at the premises of a number of Congress leaders in the state.

These include Dharmendra Rathod and Rajiv Arora who are both considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to reports, the Rajasthan Police was not even informed about the I-T raids.

The raids were conducted in connection with Hawala transactions and tax evasion cases. The department claims that it initiated action on the basis of inputs of huge cash transactions taking place.

The Income Tax Department team, which reached Jaipur from Delhi on Monday morning, has carried out these raids with collaboration with central security agencies in 22 locations.

While official sources in the tax department did not confirm if those searched are linked to the Congress leadership in the state, party leaders in Delhi and Rajasthan questioned the timing of the raids and condemned the action.

Congress sources in Rajasthan said the premises linked to party leaders Rajiv Arora and Dharmendra Rathore are being searched.

I-T teams were seen visiting the Amrapali jewellers showroom in Jaipur, stated to be owned by Rajiv Arora.

While Arora is the Vice President of the Rajasthan Congress, Rathore is a former Chairman of the state seed corporation.

Income Tax officials said the tax raids have been launched early morning in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai and Kota and premises of the promoters and owners are being covered.

At least 80 tax sleuths apart from police officials are part of the action, they said.

They said the department initiated action on the basis of inputs of alleged huge cash transactions and under-reporting of profits by the hydropower group.

The business house has interests in hydro mechanical equipments and was awarded a contract to build a dam in Rajasthan in 2018.

The department also searched a luxury hotel whose shareholder is one R K Sharma.

The ED is also probing Sharma on charges of alleged violation of forex laws related to remittance of over Rs 96 crore from Mauritius.

The ED had also questioned some people in this case few days back, they said.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala targeted Prime minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah for the Income Tax raids on the premises of some people linked to the Congress in Rajasthan.

He charged that the Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation are the BJP's "frontal departments", but asserted that such raids will not topple the government Amidst the crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress had on Sunday dispatched two of its senior leaders as central observers to Jaipur to talk to its MLAs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Congress Income Tax Dharmendra Rathod Rajiv Arora
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp