STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Give admission, don't ask TC: HRD Ministry issues guidelines on education of migrant workers' children

Such children, who have left, maybe shown separately in enrolment as temporarily unavailable or migrated.

Published: 14th July 2020 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

A migrant child carrying his belonging as he moves with his mother to Mumbai railway station. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines to states and union territories regarding education of migrant workers' children who have returned home during the COVID-19 pandemic, asking them to ensure that their names are not struck off the school rolls.

The states have been asked to prepare a database of children who have left the local area for their homes in other states or other parts of the same state.

Such children should be noted in the database as "migrated" or "temporarily unavailable", the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) said.

"Such a database may be prepared by each school by personally contacting parents or guardians of all children studying in their school, through phone, WhatsApp, neighbours or peer groups.

Their tentative place of stay during this period may also be noted.

Such children, who have left, maybe shown separately in enrolment as temporarily unavailable or migrated.

"While all care must be taken to ensure that their names are not struck off the rolls (as the possibility of their return anytime is always there), their numbers may be reported class-wise to the Directorate of Education to compensate for any input costs to be incurred by the school such as mid-day meals, distribution of textbooks and uniforms if not already completed," the HRD Ministry said in its guidelines.

The ministry has suggested the state government may direct all schools to give admission to any child who has recently returned to village without asking for any other documents, except for some identity proof.

"They should not ask for transfer certificates or proof of class attended earlier. The information provided by the child's parents may be assumed to be correct and taken as such for giving admission to the child in the relevant class in his or her neighbourhood government or government-aided school," the guidelines said.

The lockdown announced on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus threw economic activities out of gear, rendering many homeless and penniless and leading to an exodus of migrants to their home states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HRD Ministry COVID 19 cased migrant workers children migrant labourers
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp