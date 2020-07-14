STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LAC standoff: At corps' commanders meeting, India to urge China to exchange western sector maps

Sources said that the exchange would help achieve clarity over each other’s claims in the region and thus making patrolling easier.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area. (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh and Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is planning to urge China for exchanging maps of the western sector after the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control is complete.

Sources said that the exchange would help achieve clarity over each other’s claims in the region and thus making patrolling easier.

“Even after 22 rounds of talks on the border issue, China has shown no urgency in exchange of maps or clarifying their stand on the LAC,” sources said and added that maps only for the central sector have been exchanged between the two countries.

The high-level meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. A senior Army officer said, “Corps Commander level meeting scheduled tomorrow around 1130hr at Chushul, on our side.”

The last exchange of maps took place in 2002 when special representatives held talks. The maps pertain to the Central sector around Sikkim, an area that is largely peaceful.

BR Deepak, sinologist and chairperson of the Centre for Chinese and South Asian Studies at JNU said that China fears opening a Pandora’s Box by sharing maps.

“China believes it will open a Pandora’s box as perceptions of the two countries with regard to the LAC are different, this will open many more points of frictions,” he said.

A former diplomat, who did not wish to be named, had a slightly different opinion.

“It has been China’s strategy after the 1962 war to demand for a package deal and walk out of agreements. They did it even during one of the special representative talks where initially they agreed to share maps of the eastern sector and backed out at the last minute,” he said.

Former US ambassador to India, Rich Verma said, “A central pillar of our partnership now rests on a free and open Indo-Pacific, a commitment to the rule of law, to international norms.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Line of Actual Control India-China Standoff LAC Standoff Ladakh Clashes Galwan Valley Clashes
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp