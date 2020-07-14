STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NSCN-IM seeks clarity on its ceasefire ‘validity and extent’, warns of ‘ugly aftermaths’

The outfit said it had been maintaining the essence of this historic agreement in letter and spirit wherever the “Naga Army” operates.

Published: 14th July 2020 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Naga group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM)

Naga group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN-IM on Tuesday sought an official clarification from “competent authority” on the “validity and extent” of its ceasefire agreement signed with the Central government in 1997 even as it warned of “ugly aftermaths”.

The largest of the extremist groups of Northeast made the statement in response to the comments of Brigadier Vijay Chasar, commander of 25 Sect of the Assam Rifles. The NSCN-IM said he had “justified” the recent killings of six of its members by the security forces in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Official clarification is hereby sought from the competent authority concerned as to the validity and extent of ceasefire agreement between the GoI (Government of India) and the NSCN. According to Brigadier Vijay Chasar, ceasefire is applicable only in Nagaland and not in Arunachal Pradesh. However, as per the Bangkok Agreement, dated June 14, 2001, the ceasefire agreement is between the GoI and the NSCN as two entities without territorial limits,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement issued to the media.

The outfit said it had been maintaining the essence of this historic agreement in letter and spirit wherever the “Naga Army” operates.

“Despite repeated and deliberate provocations, we have been restraining ourselves in the larger interest of the ongoing Indo-Naga peace process. A clear-cut answer is, therefore, demanded whether there is ceasefire in Naga-inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh state or not. Make your position officially known within one week time. In the event of ugly aftermaths evolving spontaneously out of such situation, we shall not be held responsible,” the outfit warned.

The NSCN-IM operates out of the soil of Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal, each of which has a sizeable Naga population. The outfit has held over 100 rounds of peace talks with the Centre in the past 23 years but a solution to the protracted “Naga political problem” continues to elude both sides.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSCN-IM insurgency ceasefire
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)
110 Not Out - India's oldest COVID-19 survivor faces discrimination
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan crisis: Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Pilot says no BJP
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp