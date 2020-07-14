Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to hold Cabinet meet at 7.30 pm: Sources

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid the possibility of a reshuffle in ministerial berths, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has convened a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening.

The Cabinet meeting has been slated to be held at 7.30 pm, said party sources.

After the Cabinet meeting, another meeting of the entire council of ministers, including the ministers of state, too will take place at 8 pm at the chief minister's residence, they added.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and two Cabinet ministers -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- were sacked today for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.