Top ULFA (I) cadre apprehended in Assam's Tinsukia

TINSUKIA (Assam): Troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Assam Police apprehended a top-ranking United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, ULFA (I) Cadre from Lalpahar, Tinsukia, Assam on July 12, informed Eastern Command, Indian Army on Tuesday.
After receiving a specific input regarding the presence of a cadre belonging to the ULFA-I, a joint operation was launched in the Lekhapani area.
More details in this regard are awaited.