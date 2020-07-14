Uttarakhand HC Seeks report on action taken against UP MLA for violating lockdown

Vinnet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday directed the chief secretary and director general of police of the state to inform the court about the action taken against UP MLA and his 11 companions who had violated lockdown rules in May.

The HC disposed off a public interest litigation requesting an investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation over the issuance of passes in May this year for travelling to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.

In May 2020, cases were registered in Muni ki Reti police station in Pauri district against 12 including the Nautanwa MLA Amanmani Tripathi under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Following this, UP police in Bijnor district detained them and sent them to quarantine for 14-days after registering case against all 12 including the MLA.

The caravan of the independent UP MLA from Nautanwa state assembly seat was stopped in Pauri district on intervening night of May 3-4.

The MLA and 11 others allegedly misbehave and threatened the officials of the district citing their position and 'connections'. The police officials also added that permission was only for total of 9 people with three each in one vehicle.

Tripathi happens to be a son of former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi who was pronounced guilty for killing a woman and is lodged in UP jail. Amanmani has also been chargesheeted for alleged murder of his wife.

