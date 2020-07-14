STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Sachin Pilot releases video of his MLAs strategising in Manesar

Congress leaders have made an emotional appeal to Pilot and his MLAs to come and attend the meeting, leaving aside all differences.

Published: 14th July 2020 12:05 AM

Rajasthan Congress President and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot(Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rebellious Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday released the first-ever video showing Congress and other MLAs from his camp strategising in a resort situated in Haryana's Manesar.

The MLAs were seen sitting together and discussing the future at the same time when MLAs from camp of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were discussing their strategy in the Fairmont Hotel here for the Congress meeting scheduled on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Congress leaders have made an emotional appeal to Pilot and his MLAs to come and attend the meeting, leaving aside all differences.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised on the numbers as quoted by the Pilot camp for his claimed strength doesn't seem evident in the video.

While Gehlot has claimed that his government has the necessary numbers and is on safe ground, the Pilot group, on the other hand, has claimed that around 30 MLAs - both of the Congress and Independents - have extended their support to him.

Pilot on Sunday had sent a message saying that he shall not attend the Congress Legislative Party meeting.

He also claimed that the Gehlot government was in a minority.

Surprisingly, Pilot's media manager used the designation of Deputy CM and Congress leader for Pilot and did not cite the state Congress chief title, raising more questions.

Sachin Pilot Rajasthan crisis
