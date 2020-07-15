STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in UP so far, doubled in last 20 days

swab testing

Medics prepare to collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has so far conducted 12,31,939 coronavirus tests, the National Health Mission (NHM) in Uttar Pradesh said on Wednesday.

"First six lakh tests in the state took almost four months (Total tests on June 24 were 6,03,390), Next 6.28 lakh tests have been conducted over the next 20 days only (12,31,939 today)," the NHM in UP tweeted.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 39,724 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state, including 13,758 active cases and 24,983 recoveries.

So far, 983 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. 

