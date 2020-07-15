STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

291 new coronavirus cases in Surat district; five more deaths take toll to 350

Overall, 915 new cases were found in Gujarat during the day, marking the highest single- day spike.

Published: 15th July 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Mask, coronavirus

The civic body has surveyed 10,10,386 people while 12,149 people are quarantined. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

SURAT: Surat in Gujarat reported 291 new coronavirus patients and five deaths on Tuesday, raising the total cases in the districtto 8,950 and death toll due to the pandemic to 350, health officialssaid.

The district reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Overall, 915 new cases were found in Gujarat during the day, marking the highest single- day spike.

Of 14 deaths in the state during the day, Surat accounted for the highest five.

221 new cases were reported in Surat city and 70 from rural areas, officials said.

A total of 7,540 cases and 310 deaths have been reported from Surat municipalcorporation limits so far.

The civic body has surveyed 10,10,386 people while 12,149 people are quarantined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus death toll Coronavirus in India Coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)
110 Not Out - India's oldest COVID-19 survivor faces discrimination
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan crisis: Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Pilot says no BJP
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp