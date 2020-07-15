STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar goes for complete lockdown till July 31 as cases continue to spike in state

Bihar also reported deaths of two medical professionals in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus. Dr Ashwani Kumar, practising in Gaya, died on Sunday night at Patna AIIMS. 

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: On a day when Bihar recorded the worst single-day spike of 1,432 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the state government decided to enforce a complete lockdown in Patna, headquarters of all districts, sub-divisions, blocks and municipal areas from July 16 to 31.

An ENT specialist, Dr NK Singh, posted at Patna Medical College and Hospital, was the second casualty. He was admitted to AIIMS after he developed a severe infection.

According to the IMA, 200 medical professionals and paramedic staff have so far tested corona positive in the state.Also on Tuesday, a state BJP spokesperson said 20 staff and other office-bearers of the party office have also tested positive. 

A notification issued on Tuesday by the home department said offices of the Union government, its autonomous or subordinate offices and public corporations will remain closed throughout the lockdown period. 

However, offices of defence, Central armed forces, treasury, petroleum, CNG, LPG, disaster management, power generation, post offices, National Informatics Centre and early warning agencies will remain open.

State government offices will remain shut with the exception of the police department, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency, elections and prisons, district administration, treasury, IT services, electricity, sanitation, health, food and civil supplies, water resources, agriculture and animal husbandry.

Image for representation
