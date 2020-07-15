STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Citing COVID-19, government allows civil services candidates to get medical tests done in states, UTs

The rules provide that a candidate must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the discharge of his duties as an officer of the service.

Published: 15th July 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi, Coronavirus

A man cycles past a wall mural painted to thank frontline workers fighting the Covid-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil services candidates can now get their medical tests done at designated hospitals in states and union territories, according to the recently amended rules by the Personnel Ministry in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The civil services examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annually in three stages - preliminary, main and interview or personality test, to select officers of the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

A candidate called for the personality test by the Commission is required to undergo medical examination, according to the rules.

The rules provide that a candidate must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the discharge of his duties as an officer of the service.

The UPSC has decided to conduct personality test of candidates shortlisted through the civil services main examination 2019 from July 20.

The interview could not be completed earlier due to coronavirus-induced lockdown announced in late March.

The Ministry of Personnel issued an order on Tuesday amending the existing rules to say "in addition to the designated hospitals in Delhi, the medical examination of the candidates shall also be carried out in the designated government hospitals in the states/UTs, in view of the situation arisen due to COVID-19 pandemic".

Earlier rules said the medical examination shall be conducted by the government in New Delhi in the hospitals as to be decided as per requirement.

The Commission has already postponed the date of the civil services preliminary examination 2020, earlier scheduled for May 31, to October 4 due to the COVID-19 situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Copronavirus COVID-19 UPSC exams Indian Administrative Service Indian Foreign Service Indian Police Service
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp