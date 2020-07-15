STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Digvijaya Singh trains guns at Scindia and Pilot, says youngsters don't have patience

The senior Congress leader launched a scathing attack on Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, and accused them of abandoning the party after it gave them everything.

Published: 15th July 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

The veterans feel leaders like Sachin Pilot and Scindia were promoted too soon | FILE

By ANI

ASHOK NAGAR (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, and accused them of abandoning the party after it gave them everything.

"I am saddened by these developments. These youngsters were given everything by the Congress party. They don't they have patience," Singh told reporters.

This comes as the Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days after Pilot skipped recent Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings amid speculations of his exit from the party.

"Jyotiraditya received the same respect as his father Madhavrao Scindia in the Congress party. He (Jyotiraditya) was given key positions and offered several others as well. He shook hands with the enemy after being defeated by them. We did not expect this. The same is being done by Sachin Pilot," Singh said.

Singh said that the Congress made Sachin Pilot a Member of Parliament (MP) at the young age of 27 and inducted him in the Central Cabinet.

Yesterday, Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee chief by the party. The decision to sack him was taken at a CLP meeting where as many as 102 MLAs unanimously demanded that Pilot be removed.

"He was also made Rajasthan PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister. How old is he? Merely 37-38 years old. Have some patience. How many people are there who have climbed the political ladder so quickly?" the Congress leader asked.

"But he has worked against the norms of the Congress party. It is saddening. I wanted to have good relations with Sachin Pilot. Just like I had with Rajesh Pilot and Madhavrao Scindia. These youngsters don't have patience, which is a key trait in politics," he added.

Singh also ridiculed the claims of former Madhya Pradesh MLAs that work requested by them was not done as they were Scindia supporters and said, "These are blatant lies. We have a list of all the work that was done on the request of these former MLAs".

In March this year, Scindia left the Congress to join the BJP. Later, 22 Congress MLAs resigned, which led to the toppling of the Kamal Nath government and paved the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to become the Chief Minister again.

Scindia was later elected to the Upper House of the Parliament from the BJP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Sachin Pilot Jyotiraditya Scindia Congress Rajasthan crisis
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp