STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don Vikas Dubey’s encounter killing: SC may set up court-monitored probe panel

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde slated the hearing for July 20 and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for Uttar Pradesh government, to file a report.

Published: 15th July 2020 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police deployment at the residence of gangster Vikas Dubey's brother Deep Prakash in Krishna Nagar locality of Lucknow Friday July 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its response on the petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in Kanpur by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde slated the hearing for July 20 and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for Uttar Pradesh government, to file a report on the steps they have taken so far.

During the hearing, the court said it is open to forming a judicial committee to probe the incident. However, the order in this regard has not been passed yet. The court said this is something which the court will do reluctantly. However, since there was a precedent of forming a judicial committee to probe a similar encounter killing in Telangana in December 2019, the court was willing to pass a similar order in this case, too.

The court sought suggestions from petitioners on possible names to head the probe committee. The state government had already formed a judicial committee to investigate Dubey’s alleged nexus with the police. 
Retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shashi Kant Agarwal is the only member of the committee.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur toppled over in an accident and he tried to escape from the spot after snatching the revolver of a police officer, the police had said The opposition has alleged that Dubey was killed to cover up a gangster-police-politician nexus in Uttar Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey Encounter Kanpur Encounter Supreme Court UP Police
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)
110 Not Out - India's oldest COVID-19 survivor faces discrimination
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan crisis: Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Pilot says no BJP
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp