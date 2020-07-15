STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Excess ambition’, clashes with old guards behind Congress young turks’ rebellion

In over a year, Rahul’s loyalists Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashok Tanwar, Ajoy Kumar and Pradyot Manikya have left the Congress while others like Milind Deora and Jitin Prasada have been uneasy.

Published: 15th July 2020

Former Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) and Sachin Pilot. (File Photo)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The general sentiment in the Congress, particularly of the Old Guard, is that the young brigade was promoted too quickly by Rahul Gandhi, which made them disproportionately ambitious.

And when their ambitions did not get fulfilled, they changed loyalties.

In over a year, Rahul’s loyalists Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashok Tanwar, Ajoy Kumar and Pradyot Manikya have left the Congress while others like Milind Deora and Jitin Prasada have been uneasy.

During UPA-2, Rahul ensured that young leaders got a role in the Manmohan Singh cabinet and Pilot, Scindia, Deora and Prasada were all made ministers.

After taking over as party president in 2017, Rahul ensured that the young leaders get organisational posts, causing heartburns among the Old Gurad many of whom felt sidelined.

But his resignation after the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections last year seems to have impacted his youth brigade.     

Many now question the meteoric rise of Pilot from a first-time MP in 2004 to Rajasthan Congress chief in 2014 and deputy CM in 2018. 

“Two great Congress leaders’ untimely demise made the Congress give everything to their young sons, which otherwise would take lifetime to achieve. What did they give to the party? Only party workers can become a tall leader,” tweeted Jitu Patwari, Madhya Pradesh Congress working president. 

In the last one-and-a-half year, rift among the young leaders and seniors has been the Congress’s worst kept secret.

Trouble between Scindia and former MP CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh over power sharing saw the fall of the Congress government.

Ahead of Haryana assembly polls last year, daggers were out between former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and then state party chief Ashok Tanwar who finally left the party.     

Pilot’s revolt has led seniors to caution youngsters to be patient and not to keep personal ambitions ahead of the party.  

“My advise to Pilot to be patient, not to be emotional. Having a bright future, your turn will come. I also had similar hurdles but ultimately patience helped. Better not to run after power which will come automatically. Gehlot may also give due recognition to Pilot,” tweeted former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi.

