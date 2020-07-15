More investigation on Varavara Rao's health underway, says JJ hospital  

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The 81-year-old Hyderabad-based poet and activist Varavara Rao’s health is stable and MRI has been conducted for investigation of his health, said doctors at Sir JJ hospital.

Rao is accused in the Elgar Parished case and was lodged in the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. His family had complained that Rao’s health was deteriorating in jail and needed urgent medical treatment. They also complained that Rao was not able to speak and was afraid of his life.

Dr Sanjay Surase, superintendent of Sir JJ hospital said that Rao’s health is under investigation. “We have taken the blood samples and done the CT and MRI scanning for the further investigation of Mr Rao’s health. We yet to get report however his health is stable,” Surase told The New Indian Express.

Another doctor in JJ Hospital said that the because of old age, Rao has been facing major health issues. “He loses conscious while speaking and even not recognises the person. He also not remembered what he had eaten and whether the medicine has been taken or not. We are closely observing his health and submit the report to the concerned authority,” he added.

Several social activists, writer and eminent personalities had demanded the release of Rao because of his age and alleged he was arrested in the fraudulent case. They feared that due to the pandemic situation, it was not wise to keep an octogenarian person in jail. “There are huge chances of getting him infected and due to comorbidity and age factors, there is a risk to his life as well. Government of India should reconsider his family pleas of releasing him,” they said.

Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad also batted for the release of Rao but he said that the Elgar Parished case is handled by the NIA, the central government agency so the Maharashtra government has little role to play.