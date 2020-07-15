STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More investigation on Varavara Rao's health underway, says JJ hospital  

Another doctor in JJ Hospital said that the because of old age, Rao has been facing major health issues.

Published: 15th July 2020 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Vara Vara Rao

P Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case. (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The 81-year-old Hyderabad-based poet and activist Varavara Rao’s health is stable and MRI has been conducted for investigation of his health, said doctors at Sir JJ hospital.

Rao is accused in the Elgar Parished case and was lodged in the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. His family had complained that Rao’s health was deteriorating in jail and needed urgent medical treatment. They also complained that Rao was not able to speak and was afraid of his life. 

Dr Sanjay Surase, superintendent of Sir JJ hospital said that Rao’s health is under investigation. “We have taken the blood samples and done the CT and MRI scanning for the further investigation of Mr Rao’s health. We yet to get report however his health is stable,” Surase told The New Indian Express.

Another doctor in JJ Hospital said that the because of old age, Rao has been facing major health issues. “He loses conscious while speaking and even not recognises the person. He also not remembered what he had eaten and whether the medicine has been taken or not. We are closely observing his health and submit the report to the concerned authority,” he added.

Several social activists, writer and eminent personalities had demanded the release of Rao because of his age and alleged he was arrested in the fraudulent case. They feared that due to the pandemic situation, it was not wise to keep an octogenarian person in jail. “There are huge chances of getting him infected and due to comorbidity and age factors, there is a risk to his life as well. Government of India should reconsider his family pleas of releasing him,” they said.

Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad also batted for the release of Rao but he said that the Elgar Parished case is handled by the NIA, the central government agency so the Maharashtra government has little role to play.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varavara Rao
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp