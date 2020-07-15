Newborn girl found abandoned in Chhattisgarh besides dresses, food

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A 15-day-old baby girl clothed in a new dress was found lying in small bushe at a posh locality of Shivdhari in Ambikapur district, north Chhattisgarh.

A hotel staff on his way from home heard the noise of a baby crying had rescued her and informed the police. But what bewildered the cops was the three pair of new clothing for the infant beside a bag containing ration and food items placed beside her.

“The infant girl, which was found from the bushes near a hotel, is quite healthy and shifted to the district hospital where the medical staff are taking care of her. New sets of costumes and the food item bag kept with the baby surprised us. Going by the appearance of the infant, the plausible reason for abandoning her seems to be either an illicit relationship or unwanted pregnancy. We suspect the baby’s parents from a well-off family going by the apparent circumstantial picture”, Om Chandel, additional SP (Ambikapur) told the New Indian Express.

The Ambikapur town police have appealed for people’s support in tracking down her parents. Even as every attention is given on safe keeping of the baby, some locals pledging to take care and support have expressed their desire to adopt her.

