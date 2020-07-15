STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM Amarinder advises all his ministers to undergo coronavirus test

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Punjab, Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh, Punjab government

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has advised his cabinet colleagues to undergo test for coronavirus after one of the ministers tested positive for the infection.

All the cabinet ministers will give their samples for testing (coronavirus) today.

Their results will come by today evening or tomorrow, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told reporters here on Wednesday.

Officials said the chief minister has advised his ministers to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

He is the first minister in the state to contract the infection.

Sidhu said Bajwa, who is admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, is stable.

He is completely fine.

He is likely to be put under home quarantine by tomorrow evening, the health minister said.

Sidhu appealed to people to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the disease.

People must maintain social distancing and wear masks and follow the government guidelines, he said.

Punjab's COVID tally had reached 8,511 with 213 deaths by Tuesday evening. 

