Rajnath Singh, CDS Rawat to attend DAC meet to speed up procurement of weapons

Published: 15th July 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and chiefs of the three services will attend a special Defence Acquisition Council meeting on Tuesday, informed Defence officials.

"The meeting is being held to speed up the procurement of weapons systems and ammunition for the armed forces," said a defence official.

Recently, Rajnath Singh visited Russia and discussed concerning the ongoing defence contracts with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Ivanovich Borisov and was assured that the projects will be executed soon.

Government sources said the Minister discussed on the supply of equipment and spares needed for the Russian-origin fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKIs and MiG-29s of the Air Force and the MiG29Ks of the Indian Navy, the T-90 battle ranks for the Army and the Kilo-class submarines of the Navy along with other warships.

The sources said the equipment was earlier supposed to be supplied to India through the sea route in ships but was stuck there for several months due to the COVID-19 situation.

