Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 200 Indonesians

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Published: 15th July 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat, coronavirus

Police personnel stands guard at the Quarantine facility Centre at Dwarka sector 16 for Nizamuddin Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to 200 Indonesians who were chargesheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here allegedly in violation of visa norms, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The accused will file their plea bargaining applications on Thursday, said advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh and Fahim Khan, appearing for them.

 Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence, praying for a lesser punishment.

The Criminal Procedure of Code allows for plea bargaining in cases where the maximum punishment is 7-year imprisonment; offences don't affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and the offence is not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.

These foreigners had attended the event in March, following which in April COVID-19 cases across the country spiked after hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, tested positive.

