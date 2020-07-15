STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Those unhappy must remember one exam doesn't define you: PM Modi to class 10, 12 students

In class 10 results announced Wednesday, there has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage against last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his "young friends" for clearing the class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations and said those not happy with the outcome should remember that one exam does not define who they are.

"Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said for those who "aren't happy" with their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, "I want to tell them -- one exam doesn't define who you are".

"Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders," he said.

For class 12, the pass percentage went up from 83.40 last year to 88.78 this year.

The overall pass percentage recorded was 91.46.

However, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent and 95 per cent have reduced this year by 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

