Uttarakhand inaugurates Ramayana forest with six garden types described in Valmiki's epic

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Forest Research wing of Uttarakhand state forest department in Haldwani on Tuesday inaugurated a 'Ramayana' theme garden featuring six types of 'Gardens' described in the 'Valmiki Ramayana'.

The officials of the state forest department said that the vegetation of the forests described in the scripture remains the same till date as described by Sanskrit poet Valmiki.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, conservator or forests (Research Wing) who led the project said, "All the 140 species of plants described in Valmiki Ramayana are found here in the same manner. Most interesting part is that geographical location and species composition of forests described in Valmiki Ramayana is still more or less same -- whether it be finding Saal and Sagaun in Dandkarayana in Central India or Chandan and Raktchandan in Kishkindha region (Bellary in Karnataka) or Seeta Ashok and Nagkesar in the evergreen forest of Sri Lanka where Ashok Vatika was situated."

Named as 'Ramayana Vatika' sprawling in over an acre of area and first of its kind in the country the garden has sections named Chitrakoot, Dandakaranya, Panchvati, Kishkindha, Ashok Vatika and Dronagiri. All six forests are said to be visited by Lord Rama during his exile period of 14-years with his wife Sita and brother Laxman.

"The garden also has all 140 species mentioned in Valmiki Ramayana. Along with scientific names, their Sanskrit names and precise no of shloka in which they are mentioned will be displayed. The aim behind the project is to educate people about the importance of environment and ecology through popular and revered scriptures," said Chaturvedi.

"We have prepared in our nursery and planted 30 important species mentioned in Valmiki Ramayana including Seeta Ashok, Chandan, Raktchandan, Brahmi, Jeevanti, Tulsi, Saal, Sagaun, Maulshri, Peepal, Sadan, Nagkesar etc," he added.

Each one of the forests associated with Lord Rama denotes a different type of forest.

Chitrakoot and Dandakarnya represent tropical deciduous forests, Panchvati is largely tropical dry deciduous forests while Kishkindha comprises of species to form dry and moist deciduous forests. Ashok Vatika where Sita was held captive by Ravana represents evergreen forest while Dronagiri is largely alpine forest.



