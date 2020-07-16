9.5 lakh farmers, family members to be brought under health insurance scheme in Punjab

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave nod to bring a total of 9.5 lakh farmers and their family members under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana for 2020-21.

Singh said the beneficiaries can approach any of the 546 empanelled private hospitals and 208 government hospitals for treatment facility of up to Rs 5 lakh for 1,396 diseases, including major surgical treatments such as heart surgery, cancer treatment, joint replacement and accident cases, under the health insurance scheme, according to a government statement.

The scheme was launched by the state government on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary on August 20, 2019.

A total of 9.5 lakh farmers will now be covered with effect from August 20, according to the release.

The number of farmers covered during the first year of the scheme stood at around 5 lakh.

The Mandi board will pay the entire premium for the insurance cover of all the farmers who will get cashless treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh per annum.