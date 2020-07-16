Assam: Flood situation turns grimmer as 40 lakh affected, death toll rises to 71

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Five more people perished on Thursday as Assam continues to battle a devastating flood.

The deaths occurred in Lakhimpur (one), Barpeta (one), Goalpara (one), and Morigaon (two) districts. With these, the death toll rose to 71. Twenty-six others had lost their lives in landslides earlier.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 39,79,563 people in 3,218 villages and localities across 27 of the state’s 33 districts are affected. The standing crop was affected in areas of 1,31,368 hectares.

The floodwater breached a number of river embankments and damaged bridges and roads across the state. Major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, and Kushiyara were in a spate, flowing above the danger level.

The authorities set up 748 relief camps in 24 districts where 49,313 people were taking shelter.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited the Kaziranga National Park where 76 animals – five rhinos, two wild buffalos, five wild boars, two swamp deer, one porcupine, and 61 hog deer – died due to various reasons including drowning and vehicle hits. The incidents of vehicle hits occurred on a national highway that passes beside the park.

Sonowal visited the park’s submerged areas using a speed motorboat and took stock of the situation. During his one and half hour ride, he witnessed the animals that were taking shelter on highlands constructed by the state government. Sonowal said the highlands were built within the park to ensure the protection of wildlife during floods.

He thanked people living in adjoining areas of the UNESCO World Heritage Site for extending help to the forest department in ensuring the protection of animals. The poachers usually increase their activities during every flood.

Considering that the park’s animals, particularly elephants and deer, move to the hills in neighbouring Karbi Anglong district during floods, Sonowal directed the administration of the hilly district to take all measures to ensure their protection and safe return once the floodwater recedes.