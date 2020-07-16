STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam: Flood situation turns grimmer as 40 lakh affected, death toll rises to 71

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 39,79,563 people in 3,218 villages and localities across 27 of the state’s 33 districts are affected.

Published: 16th July 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal taking stock of flood situation in Kaziranga National Park on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Five more people perished on Thursday as Assam continues to battle a devastating flood.

The deaths occurred in Lakhimpur (one), Barpeta (one), Goalpara (one), and Morigaon (two) districts. With these, the death toll rose to 71. Twenty-six others had lost their lives in landslides earlier.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 39,79,563 people in 3,218 villages and localities across 27 of the state’s 33 districts are affected. The standing crop was affected in areas of 1,31,368 hectares.

The floodwater breached a number of river embankments and damaged bridges and roads across the state. Major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, and Kushiyara were in a spate, flowing above the danger level.

The authorities set up 748 relief camps in 24 districts where 49,313 people were taking shelter.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited the Kaziranga National Park where 76 animals – five rhinos, two wild buffalos, five wild boars, two swamp deer, one porcupine, and 61 hog deer – died due to various reasons including drowning and vehicle hits. The incidents of vehicle hits occurred on a national highway that passes beside the park.

Sonowal visited the park’s submerged areas using a speed motorboat and took stock of the situation. During his one and half hour ride, he witnessed the animals that were taking shelter on highlands constructed by the state government. Sonowal said the highlands were built within the park to ensure the protection of wildlife during floods.

He thanked people living in adjoining areas of the UNESCO World Heritage Site for extending help to the forest department in ensuring the protection of animals. The poachers usually increase their activities during every flood.

Considering that the park’s animals, particularly elephants and deer, move to the hills in neighbouring Karbi Anglong district during floods, Sonowal directed the administration of the hilly district to take all measures to ensure their protection and safe return once the floodwater recedes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam flood Sarbananda Sonowal Kaziranga National Park
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp