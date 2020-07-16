Ayodhya trust wants tight security for Ram temple construction, may rope in ex-BSF chief for the job

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With preparations for the construction of Ram temple at Ramjanmabhoomi premises picking up, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kheshtra Trust is likely to hold its second meeting after its constitution in the temple town on Saturday (July 18).

The trust had held its first meeting in New Delhi on February 19 after coming into being on February 5.

The proposed meeting of the trust assumes significance as former director-general of Border Security Force (BSF), KK Sharma, in all probability, will be appointed security advisor of the Trust on July 18, according to a member of the trust.

According to senior VHP leader and trust General Secretary Champat Rai, the BSF chief would be nominated as the security advisor of the trust. The formal announcement regarding his appointment would be made at the meeting of the trust on July 18.

The sources claimed that Sharma had reached Ayodhya on Wednesday. Even former Principal Secretary to PM and chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Misra had also reached the temple town on late Wednesday evening.

Sharma will be entrusted with drawing a blueprint for the security of the 70-acre Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

After reaching Ayodhya, Sharma inspected the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus for more than an hour and interacted with security personnel there.

Ayodhya Inspector General of police Sanjeev Gupta and senior SP Ashish Tewari had also accompanied former BSF boss to the site.

All members of the trust will reach Ayodhya a day before the meeting. However, Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran, Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati and Swami Vishwa Prasannathirthaji of Pejawar Math, Udupi, will attend the meeting via video conferencing.

At the meeting, the date for ‘Bhoomi Pujan,’ to be performed ahead of the commencement of the temple construction, may also be decided. There has been a vociferous demand from the saints and seers of Ayodhya and also the temple Trustees to invite PM Narendra Modi for the ceremony. According to the trust, August 3 and 5 are auspicious days for the ceremony. The PM had already been extended an invite which he is reported to have accepted.

The sources claimed that the temple trust may also propose some changes in the existing model of the proposed Ram temple. Vishwa Hindu Parishad had prepared this model during the Ram temple movement of the 1980s and 1990s.

Moreover, the designer of the model of temple Chandra Kant Sompura is also likely to reach Ayodhya along with his son Nikhil Sompura to take part in the July 18 meeting.