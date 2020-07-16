BAC of Maharashtra House likely to meet next week to decide on monsoon session

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature is likely to meet next week to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and on holding the monsoon session of the Legislature, Assembly Speaker Nana Patole said on Thursday.

The monsoon session, which was earlier scheduled to start from June 22, was deferred to August 3 in view of the pandemic.

Patole told PTI that the BAC is likely to meet next week to discuss the prevailing situation.

Nearly 1,500 people, including legislators and other staff, are present at a time in the VidhanBhavan when the Legislature session is in progress.

The Vidhan Bhavan has a total staff strength of 750, Patole said.

"At the BAC meet, the prevailing situation would be reviewed and views of the government and the opposition would be sought," he said.

The budget session of the Legislature had been cut short by a week in March after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

Till Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases and 10,928 deaths due to the disease.