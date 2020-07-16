STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Meghalaya to close all entry points to state from July 24-31

The entry points of Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj will be shut during the period.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has decided to close all entry points to the state from July 24 to 31 to intensify COVID-19 surveillance, as its caseload rose to 354 on Thursday with 16 more security personnel testing positive for the infection, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said only people engaged in essential services will be permitted to enter the state during the period.

"To reduce the burden on our health workers and administration engaged in intensive surveillance for the past four months, the state government has decided to close all the entry points to the state from July 24 to 31," he said.

The entry points of Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj will be shut during the period.

They will be reopened on August 1, Sangma said, adding that the one at Byrnihat will be shifted to a new location to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

The state government has also decided not to allow wedding receptions in the districts of East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi for the time being, he said.

"Only solemnisation of marriages in places of worship will be permitted, with strict adherence to social distancing norms," the chief minister said.

The decision in this regard comes after 10 of the 41 people who had attended a wedding reception tested positive for COVID-19.

As many as 200 primary contacts of the patients were identified and isolated during a two-day lockdown imposed in Shillong.

The 16 fresh cases registered in the past 24 hours include nine Army and four Assam Rifles jawans, and three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, Director of Health Services, Aman War, said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 305, while two patients have died, he said.

A BSF personnel has recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of persons cured of the disease to 47, War added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghalaya government entry points closing COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp