Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Rajkot, no casualty

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A medium intensity earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit rural areas near Rajkot city in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Thursday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, Rajkot Collector Ramya Mohan said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 20 km south- southwest of Rajkot city, close to Shapar and Tranba villages, the official said.

"Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit near Rajkot city at 7.40 am.

As per reports that we have collected from city as well as rural areas, it left no impact.

There are no damages due to the quake," she said.

After the earthquake, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held telephonic discussions with collectors of Rajkot, Surendranagar and Amreli districts.

He instructed them to gather information about any damage in their region and take necessary action, a government release said.