Father-son duo 'thrashed' inside police station in Gujarat; four constables suspended

By PTI

JAMNAGAR: A father-son duo was allegedly thrashed inside a police station for not wearing mask here in Gujarat, prompting authorities to suspend four policemen, said officials on Thursday.

A head constable and three constables were suspended following the alleged incident, they said.

On the other hand, the duo, Ghanshyam Udeshi and his son Nishant, who are hospitalised, were booked for allegedly assaulting policemen, said the officials.

The alleged incident took place inside a police station in Kalavad town of Jamnagar district on Tuesday.

It came close on the heels of custodial death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu following alleged torture by policemen inside a police station.

"I have already ordered suspension of one head constable and three constables involved in the incident. "The father-son duo is in the hospital. An FIR has been lodged against them," said Jamnagar District Superintendent of Police Sharad Singhal.

The Udeshis were booked under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 332 (causing hurt to public servant), 353 (use of force against public servant) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), police said.

The duo also lodged an FIR against the policemen of the Kalavad police station.

It is alleged that police spotted Nishant Udeshi sitting in his shop on Tuesday without wearing a mask, a violation of coronavirus guidelines and punishable offence.

After some arguments, policemen took both Nishant Udeshi and his father to the police station and allegedly thrashed them, the victims have claimed in their complaint.

In the counter FIR against the duo, police claimed that both of them attacked policemen for doing their duty and even damaged a computer.