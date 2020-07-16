STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LAC standoff: Corps' commander-level talks were tough, dragged on for 14 hours

A day after the 14-hour marathon meeting of the Lieutenant General-level commanders of India and China, there is no official word on its outcome, indicating the tough nature of the talks.

Published: 16th July 2020 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

The Army is still analysing the discussions, which began on Tuesday 11:30 am and stretched up to Wednesday 2:00 am, sources said.

The Army is still analysing the discussions, which began on Tuesday 11:30 am and stretched up to Wednesday 2:00 am, sources said. 

A senior Army officer said, “Internal deliberations are still on. Only after that can something concrete be said.”  

Depsang and Finger 4 were the important stress points for deliberations during the meeting between Indian Army’s Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Major Gen Lin Liu of the Chinese PLA at Chushul. 

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has decided to visit the frontlines both at the Line of Actual Control with China and the Line of Control with Pakistan on July 17 and 18. 

A person aware of the developments said the minister may announce the salient points of LAC deliberations when he visits Leh on July 17. 

On Wednesday, a Defence Acquisition Council meeting chaired by the minister granted special powers to the armed forces to purchase weapons and equipment worth up to Rs 300 crore to meet their emergent operational requirements. 

China claims ‘progress’

China on said on Wednesday that the talks achieved “progress” on promoting “further disengagement” of the border troops to de-escalate tensions

