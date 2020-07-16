STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nirupam asks if Mumbai Congress merged into Shiv Sena

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam tagged a news report to say that Mumbai Congress leaders had complained to the party high command about his anti-party activities.

Published: 16th July 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam | File PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday asked whether speaking against the Shiv Sena was an "anti-party activity" and sought to know if the Mumbai unit of the grand old party had merged into the saffron party.

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam tagged a news report to say that Mumbai Congress leaders had complained to the party high command about his anti-party activities.

"As per this report, Mumbai Congress leaders have demanded action against me.

Because, I wanted a probe into Shiv Sena leaders' land scam. Is speaking against Shivsena an anti-party activity? Is Mumbai Congress merged into Shivsena?" he asked.

The former MP also tweeted a government advertisement on employment generation programme of the MVA government that carries photographs of Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik and Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

"Hope you have heard that Congress is part of the Maharashtra government.

But where is Congress in the government advertisement to provide jobs? I want to tell the Congress leaders who have fallen in love with the Shiv Sena , instead of prostrating before the Shiv Sena, fight it, otherwise the Congress will be finished," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjay Nirupam Mumbai Congress Shiv Sena
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp