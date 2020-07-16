STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Plainant is insane, hand pump will be fixed on his chest': MP CM Helpline's reply to farmer

The farmer Rahul Dixit had on June 7 complained about a hand pump installed in his village eight months back, still remaining non-functional.

Published: 16th July 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A farmer’s complaint to the Chief Minister Helpline (CM Helpline) about a defective hand pump has generated a shocking response in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

The farmer Rahul Dixit, a resident of Rahawali Behad village in Lahar block of the district, had on June 7 complained about a hand pump installed in his village eight months back, still remaining non-functional.

While the farmer hoped a quick solution to his complaint, the complaint received a shocking reply from the executive engineer of the Public Health and Engineering Department a month later.

The response and solution to the farmer’s complaint a month later read on the CM Helpline portal, “Shikyatkarta paagal hai, isko mirgi ke daure padte hain, andsand vakta hai, iske poore parivar ko mirgi aati hai. Hand pump kharab nahi hai iska dimaag kharab hai, poori PHE mahakma jaanta hai mere hand pump mechanic ko is paagal nein kapde tak faad diya hai, ab waqt aa gaya hai ki chini yuddh kiya jaye jo guerrilla niti hai, hand pump ukhad ke shikayatkarta ki chhati mein gada jaayega. (The complainant and kin are mad and experience epileptic fits. It’s not the hand pump, but the complainant’s mind which is impaired. It’s time to fight Chinese war and as per guerrilla war tactics the hand pump will be removed and fixed on the complainant’s chest).”

The response to the farmer’s complaint has even caught the PHE department also by surprise. “The shocking response to the farmer’s complaint came to light recently, while the PHE department staff was scanning the CM Helpline portal. Someone has done mischief by posting such a reply, which has come to the notice of senior officials of the department in Bhopal also. The matter has been reported to the Bhind district collector for probe,” PHE Department executive engineer in Bhind district PK Goyal told journalists on Thursday.

“The reply to all complaints is rendered by the clerical staff after checking the facts from the ground. It seems someone from our department has deliberately posted such a shocking reply, which is a serious lapse and culprit won’t be spared."

Slamming the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the opposition Congress’s state vice-chairman (media) questioned, “Is this the new work culture of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s fourth regime which has been reflected by beating of an ill man by cops in Jhabua district, police savagery with a Dalit couple and kin in Guna district and the shocking reply to the farmer’s complaint on CM Helpline.”

MP CM Helpline MP farmer Bhind district
