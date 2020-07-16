STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Congress postpones public activities amid rising COVID-19 cases: Sunil Jakhar

Each one must use a mask at the workplace and while moving out of house, social distancing and other advisories also need to be ensured, Jakhar said.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Congress has decided to suspend all public activities in the state for the time being in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, PPCC president Sunil Jakhar said on Thursday.

"The Congress government in Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was working diligently to save the state from the coronavirus pandemic and in such a situation it was imperative that all the people cooperate in the mission to prevent spread of the disease," he said.

"A letter in this regard has also been received from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh," Jakhar said.

Till the situation improves, the party would reach out to the people through virtual media.

For the time being, no public programme or meeting would be held, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief said in a statement here.

He appealed to all to follow the health-related guidelines issued by the state government in letter and spirit.

On Wednesday, the chief minister, in a letter to all the registered political parties in the state, had issued a personal appeal not to hold any political gatherings in view of the pandemic and the restrictions imposed to contain its spread.

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday had announced to postpone all the political programmes of the party for the next 15 days keeping in view the coronavirus situation.

