Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 92 Indonesians

The accused will file their plea bargaining applications on Friday, said advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh and Fahim Khan, appearing for them.

Tablighi Jamaat members arrives at Old Delhi Railway station to board the train to Tamil Nadu after finished their quarantined period during nation wide lockdown in New Delhi

So far, 532 foreigners from 34 countries, who were chargesheeted for attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nazimuddin, have been granted bail by the court. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to 92 Indonesians who were chargesheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here allegedly in violation of visa norms, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence, praying for a lesser punishment.

The Criminal Procedure of Code allows for plea bargaining in cases where the maximum punishment is 7-year imprisonment; offences don't affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and the offence is not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.

These foreigners had attended the event in March, following which in April COVID-19 cases across the country spiked after hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event, tested positive.

