STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 deaths in J&K rise from 101 to 222 in 15 days, cases increase by over 4,600

The sudden rise in coronavirus cases and deaths have rung alarm bells among the people and medical professionals in the region.

Published: 17th July 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri medical staff collects blood samples of a Kashmiri photojournalist for a COVID-19 antibody test in Srinagar, July 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported the first death due to coronavirus on March 26 and the figure touched 100 in 97 days. However, it took only 15 days for the doubling of deaths from July 1 to reach 222 fatalities.

The Union Territory has also recorded 4,659 cases in the last 16 days, taking the total tally to 12,156.

Statistics show that Jammu and Kashmir recorded these many cases at 121 fatalities in 16 days.

Of the total cases, Kashmir accounts for 9,649 infections and 204 deaths while Jammu has recorded 2,507 cases and 18 fatalities.

According to the statistics, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 4659 cases and 121 deaths in last 16 days.

The Union Territory had reported 7,497 cases – 5,886 in Kashmir and 1,611 in Jammu till June 30. The number of deaths then was 101 deaths.

The sudden rise in coronavirus cases and deaths have rung alarm bells among the people and medical professionals in the region.

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) president and flu expert Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan said the behavior of the virus has changed and it has not only become more infectious in Kashmir but become more lethal.

Dr Nisar also added that the situation in the hospitals is very grim.

"I have never seen anything like this before. A lot of people are coming to hospitals with severe diseases like pneumonia. There is a lot of flow of patients and we are short of oxygen points and ventilators,” he said.

Nisar added that many severe cases are being reported from hospitals as against the mild cases in the initial days.

“During initial days, the patients hardly needed oxygen support or ventilators but now 80 per cent patients need oxygen support and also ventilators”.

After the easing of Covid-19 lockdown, people in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley, did not adhere to the guidelines properly and most did not follow social distancing or wear masks when in public places.

The doctor added that people did not follow the guidelines due to mixed messages.

“On one hand the religious places in Valley are closed and lockdown was reimposed in Srinagar and other parts to contain spread of virus while on other hand government reopened gardens and parks, threw open tourist spots and also allowed Amarnath yatra.  This created mistrust and once there is mistrust, people don’t follow the guidelines,” he said.

The medico also said that the government should impose strict lockdown for at least 14 days to contain spread of the virus and also facilities in Covid-19 health centres to deal with the rise in cases and deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kashmir Jammu and Kashmir COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp