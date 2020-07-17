COVID-19 deaths in J&K rise from 101 to 222 in 15 days, cases increase by over 4,600

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported the first death due to coronavirus on March 26 and the figure touched 100 in 97 days. However, it took only 15 days for the doubling of deaths from July 1 to reach 222 fatalities.

The Union Territory has also recorded 4,659 cases in the last 16 days, taking the total tally to 12,156.

Statistics show that Jammu and Kashmir recorded these many cases at 121 fatalities in 16 days.

Of the total cases, Kashmir accounts for 9,649 infections and 204 deaths while Jammu has recorded 2,507 cases and 18 fatalities.

According to the statistics, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 4659 cases and 121 deaths in last 16 days.

The Union Territory had reported 7,497 cases – 5,886 in Kashmir and 1,611 in Jammu till June 30. The number of deaths then was 101 deaths.

The sudden rise in coronavirus cases and deaths have rung alarm bells among the people and medical professionals in the region.

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) president and flu expert Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan said the behavior of the virus has changed and it has not only become more infectious in Kashmir but become more lethal.

Dr Nisar also added that the situation in the hospitals is very grim.

"I have never seen anything like this before. A lot of people are coming to hospitals with severe diseases like pneumonia. There is a lot of flow of patients and we are short of oxygen points and ventilators,” he said.

Nisar added that many severe cases are being reported from hospitals as against the mild cases in the initial days.

“During initial days, the patients hardly needed oxygen support or ventilators but now 80 per cent patients need oxygen support and also ventilators”.

After the easing of Covid-19 lockdown, people in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley, did not adhere to the guidelines properly and most did not follow social distancing or wear masks when in public places.

The doctor added that people did not follow the guidelines due to mixed messages.

“On one hand the religious places in Valley are closed and lockdown was reimposed in Srinagar and other parts to contain spread of virus while on other hand government reopened gardens and parks, threw open tourist spots and also allowed Amarnath yatra. This created mistrust and once there is mistrust, people don’t follow the guidelines,” he said.

The medico also said that the government should impose strict lockdown for at least 14 days to contain spread of the virus and also facilities in Covid-19 health centres to deal with the rise in cases and deaths.