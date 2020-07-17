COVID-19: J-K government evacuates around two lakh stranded residents from across India

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far evacuated around two lakh people stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, an official data said.

Till date, the union territory has received 86 special trains with 71,802 passengers at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations, according to an official data.

It said the administration has evacuated 2,30,782 residents during the lockdown and of them, 1,58,980 people have been brought back through Lakhanpur.

The number of people who entered the union territory through Lakhanpur between Thursday and Friday is 3,745.

This includes 13 people from Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, 966 passengers reached Jammu in the 65th Delhi COVID special train.

So far, 65 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 56,106 stranded passengers belonging to different districts, while 15,696 passengers have arrived in Udhampur in 21 special trains.