Dalai Lama expresses solidarity with Assam flood victims

As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards relief and rescue efforts, the spiritual leader said.

Published: 17th July 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama (File photo| AP)

By IANS

DHARAMSALA: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to express solidarity with the victims of the unprecedented floods in the state which have so far claimed 71 lives and affected over 40 lakh people.

"The monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India bring destruction and great suffering to people year after year," the Dalai Lama observed.

"Unfortunately, this year the situation has been made even more troublesome by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. I am writing to you today to express my sadness at the loss of life and devastation of property, as well as the tremendous hardship caused to so many due to flooding in many parts of your state.

"I appreciate that the state government is doing everything it can to rescue those affected and that relief efforts are underway. As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards relief and rescue efforts."

The spiritual leader concluded by offering his deep condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and to everyone who has been affected by the deluge.

