India made fight against COVID-19 a people's movement: PM Modi at virtual UN Ecosoc session

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council last month.

The Prime Minister in his addresss lauded India's effort in fighting COVID-19 and said "Our motto is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas’ – meaning ‘Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust’. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind.."

The annual High-level Segment convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the government, the private sector, the civil society, and academia, a PMO statement said.

The theme of this year's High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary".

Key notes from Modi's address: 'While celebrating 75 years of UN, let us pledge to reform global multilateral system, says PM Modi at ECOSOC session'

'Only reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its center can meet aspirations of humanity'

'In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement'

'In fight against COVID, our grass-roots health system is helping India ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world'

This will be first opportunity for PM Modi to address the broader UN membership since India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17 for the term 2021-22.

Set against the changing international environment and the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods, it pointed out.

The theme of the High-level Segment of the ECOSOC, on the 75th Anniversary of the UN, also resonates with India's Security Council priority, wherein it has called for 'reformed multilateralism' in a post-COVID-19 world.

It also recalls India's role as the holder of the inaugural presidency of ECOSOC (Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar, in 1946).

Modi had earlier delivered a keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016, the statement said.

