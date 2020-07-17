STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India made fight against COVID-19 a people's movement: PM Modi at virtual UN Ecosoc session

While celebrating 75 years of UN, let us pledge to reform global multilateral system, says PM Modi at ECOSOC session

Published: 17th July 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 via video link in New Delhi Thursday July 9 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council last month.

The Prime Minister in his addresss lauded India's effort in fighting COVID-19 and said "Our motto is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas’ – meaning ‘Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust’. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind.."

The annual High-level Segment convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the government, the private sector, the civil society, and academia, a PMO statement said.

The theme of this year's High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary".

Key notes from Modi's address:
  • 'While celebrating 75 years of UN, let us pledge to reform global multilateral system, says PM Modi at ECOSOC session'
  • 'Only reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its center can meet aspirations of humanity'
  • 'In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement'
  • 'In fight against COVID, our grass-roots health system is helping India ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world'

This will be first opportunity for PM Modi to address the broader UN membership since India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17 for the term 2021-22.

Set against the changing international environment and the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods, it pointed out.

WATCH ADDRESS HERE:

The theme of the High-level Segment of the ECOSOC, on the 75th Anniversary of the UN, also resonates with India's Security Council priority, wherein it has called for 'reformed multilateralism' in a post-COVID-19 world.

It also recalls India's role as the holder of the inaugural presidency of ECOSOC (Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar, in 1946).

Modi had earlier delivered a keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016, the statement said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp