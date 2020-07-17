India made fight against COVID-19 a people's movement: PM Modi at virtual UN Ecosoc session
While celebrating 75 years of UN, let us pledge to reform global multilateral system, says PM Modi at ECOSOC session
Published: 17th July 2020 09:01 PM | Last Updated: 17th July 2020 09:30 PM
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council last month.
The Prime Minister in his addresss lauded India's effort in fighting COVID-19 and said "Our motto is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas’ – meaning ‘Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust’. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind.."
The annual High-level Segment convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the government, the private sector, the civil society, and academia, a PMO statement said.
The theme of this year's High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary".
|Key notes from Modi's address:
This will be first opportunity for PM Modi to address the broader UN membership since India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17 for the term 2021-22.
Set against the changing international environment and the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods, it pointed out.
WATCH ADDRESS HERE:
The theme of the High-level Segment of the ECOSOC, on the 75th Anniversary of the UN, also resonates with India's Security Council priority, wherein it has called for 'reformed multilateralism' in a post-COVID-19 world.
It also recalls India's role as the holder of the inaugural presidency of ECOSOC (Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar, in 1946).
Modi had earlier delivered a keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016, the statement said.
(Inputs from PTI)