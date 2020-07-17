Pilot trying to topple Rajasthan govt since 2019, haven't spoken in 1.5 years: Ashok Gehlot

By Online Desk

Amid the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot has been planning a political coup with BJP since the formation of the government in 2019.

Speaking to a television channel, Gehlot said that Pilot and he have not spoken for the past 1.5 years.

Terming the situation unfortunate, he said, "if you do politics by joining forces with your opponents, then what will be left in the democracy? Being ambitious is not bad, being ambitious and start playing foul is not a good thing".

The turf war took a legal route when Pilot moved the Rajasthan High Court challenging a move to disqualify dissident MLAs from the state assembly.

The plea against the disqualification notices sent from the Speaker's office to Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs was by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

Sachin Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Gehlot for the chief minister's post after the 2018 assembly polls.

In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72.

In the past, the ruling party has claimed the support of 13 independents, two MLAs each from the CPM and the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).